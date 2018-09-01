The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has filed a libel suit against an online media platform and its publisher over what it described as a series of false, malicious and defamatory publications against the ministry and its General Overseer, Dr. D. K. Olukoya.In the suit filed at the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, Uyo Judicial Division, the ministry and its General Overseer are asking for N10bn as exemplary damages; a written apology/retraction to be published in the online platform, three nationally circulating newspapers and two internationally circulating magazines, one of which must be the TIME International.The MFM also wants the court to direct the online platform to pull down and erase from the world-wide-web each of the offending stories published between 2013 and June 30, 2018. They are also praying for “a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or other persons howsoever called or described from further publishing and disseminating libelous stories and statements against the Claimants or any of them”.Originating processes in the suit were on Thursday August 30. 2018, served on the Defendants by substituted means pursuant to the order of the court by posting on the gate of their premises at No. 13B Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos