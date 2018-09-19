Former Arsenal defender, Per Mertesacker has said that Arsenal players were at fault for Arsene Wenger’s decision to leave the club.Wenger left the Emirates at the end of last season but had indicated before the announcement that he was willing to remain at the club for one final season.The 68-year-old came under increased pressure from Arsenal fans due to the club’s poor performance which saw them miss out on a Champions League spot for the first time in 21 years.However, Mertesacker believes Arsenal players should take the blame for not being able to retain Wenger at the club.Mertesacker told Spox, “He (Wenger) came into the meeting room and said that together with the bosses he had decided to quit the end of the season.“It was a sad moment because I felt like i played my part.”He added, “His departure was the fault of us players because we had many opportunities to get better results.“We failed while he always stood in front of us. I felt the need to be the first to speak, and expressed my deep regret.“It was important for him to see that as a team we have something to say and stand for.”