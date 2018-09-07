Manchester United fans have asked the vice executive chairman of the club, Ed Woodward, to sack Jose Mourinho as manager and replace him with former winger, Ryan Giggs.Giggs made a dream start to competitive matches as Wales manager on Thursday, as they crushed the Republic of Ireland 4-1, in their opening UEFA Nations League tie to move top of Group B4.The legendary United winger was hailed for his side’s free-flowing football, as Wales tore Ireland apart from start to finish.Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts gave Giggs’ men a 4-0 lead, before Shaun Williams pulled one back.At full time, United fans took to Twitter, to express their desire for Giggs to come back to Old Trafford.Here are some of their tweets:@MichaelS294: If you’re listening Mr Woodward have a clause ready to get Ryan Giggs back at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho calls it a day. #WALIRL #NationsLeague@calvinftbl: Sack Mourinho and bring in Giggs, it’s that easy@Iffy_aka_Giggs: Giggsy on it for Wales. When Mourinho goes in December, you know we gonna have to give it Giggsy til the end of the season@FaraiMarebesa: Giggs doing bits I see. Hope Woodward is watching. None of that Zidane stuff@sduduzo_masuku: Ryan Giggs should replace Jose Mourinho at Man United and he must bring Ampadu to Old Trafford #UEFANationsLeague