Leroy Sane, recalled after being left out of the squad against Newcastle United, scored inside two minutes with a close-range finish after Fernandinho capitalised on sloppy passing from Fulham.
David Silva made it 2-0 when his powerful shot crashed in off the underside of the crossbar after midfielder Bernardo Silva saved the ball near the byline.
Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 with the most straightforward of tap-ins after Sergio Aguero finished burst down the right and set him up with a low cross.
