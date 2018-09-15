Manchester City comfortably defeated Fulham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to stay within two points of leaders Liverpool and Chelsea.Leroy Sane, recalled after being left out of the squad against Newcastle United, scored inside two minutes with a close-range finish after Fernandinho capitalised on sloppy passing from Fulham.David Silva made it 2-0 when his powerful shot crashed in off the underside of the crossbar after midfielder Bernardo Silva saved the ball near the byline.Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 with the most straightforward of tap-ins after Sergio Aguero finished burst down the right and set him up with a low cross.