A Kubwa grade 1 area court, Abuja, has sentenced Abubakar Hussaini, a store keeper, to 12 months imprisonment for burning the credentials of his employer who refused to increase his salary.





Hussaini said the complainant, Jack Jiang, a Chinese, promised to increase his salary, but failed to do so.‎





Hussaini who pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass, mischief by fire and theft, begged the court for leniency.





Abdulwahab Mohammed, the judge, however, sentenced Hussaini to 12 months imprisonment, but gave him N20,000 option of fine.





He also warned Hussaini to be of good behaviour and to also desist from committing crime.





The prosecutor, John Okpa, had told the court that Jiang reported the matter at the area command, Life Camp, Abuja on August 26.





He said Hussaini criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole a traveling bag containing five wrist watches, two bangles, four T -shirts and credentials.





Okpa said all the said items were valued at N1.5 million.





The prosecutor said four wrist watches, two bangles, two T-shirts and the traveling bag were recovered from Hussaini during police investigations.





He added that Hussaini burnt the complainant’s credentials, an act which contravenes sections 348, 336 and 288 of the penal code.