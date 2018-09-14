Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders from Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, yesterday, rejected an automatic ticket for Senator Dino Melaye, even as their meeting with PDP National Working Committee, NWC, over the issue once again ended in stalemate.The meeting, held at legacy House Abuja, had Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of PDP and other National Working Committee members of the party in attendance.The delegation from Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, led by Senator Tunde Ogbeha, said PDP in Kogi West senatorial district already had an arrangement on the Senate seat for the district.Senator Ogbeha, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said members of PDP in the district asked that a level-playing field be allowed for free and fair primaries, rather than an automatic ticket.The leaders warned against imposition, saying it would affect the rebuilding process currently ongoing by the party in the state, and consequently affect the chances of the party.Earlier, Prince Secondus said the meeting was an ongoing consultation with stakeholders from Kogi West on its plans to give automatic ticket to Senator Melaye, following the MoU signed by the PDP and rAPC.The National Chairman begged the stakeholders from the district to have an understanding and yield to the request of the NWC in the spirit of give and take.The NWC is expected to meet with the stakeholders from the Yagba federal constituency tomorrow.