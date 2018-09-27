Hello dear readers. Welcome to NigerianEye's coverage of the Osun governorship rerun election.

We are here today as a result of the inconclusive election of Saturday.





Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, had polled 254,698 votes while Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 254,345 votes, leaving a margin of 353. This was insufficient to declare a winner, hence the rerun

Please Continue To Refresh This Page For Fresh Updates As It Happens...





FRESH REMINDER:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Observers going to Orolu to cover the election arrested by policemen and later released with an instruction that they should go back. DIG said it was not part of the instructions given to the policemen.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 3,498 votes cancelled across seven polling units in four local government areas are up for contention in today's rerun.List of poling units where the re-reun election will be conducted----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------– A 50-year-old woman, Romoke Lukman, was caught as she tried to vote with PVC of another unit at PU 17, Ward 5. She said she was called by someone to come and vote. This is the second person caught trying to vote in the unit with PVCs from other units. She was questioned by security operatives who let her go after she apologised profusely.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Aged people given preference at PU 17, ward 5 but voting cubicle is not secluded to ensure voter secrecy as INEC promised.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Voters, at Ìdìmú area of Ifọn-Orolu, are unable to visit the three polling units in Orolu LG. Hoodlums are said to be turning back voters.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ife South LGA: At Olode Ward 7, PU 12, voting is in progress. There is presence of heavily armed security operatives. The security personnel comprise men of the Nigerian Police Force, FRSC, NSCDC, DSS.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Iyiola Omisore, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came third in Saturday's general state polls will be supporting APC----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes. The PDP thus holds a narrow lead of 353 votes over the APC.The electoral commission however declared the election inconclusive because the margin between the two leading parties, PDP and APC, is less than the number of cancelled votes (3,498) in seven polling units where results was cancelled across four local governments.The Returning Officer, Joseph Fuwape, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, while declaring the final results, said he could not “fairly” return Ademola Adeleke as the winner because of the provisions of the law regarding cancelled votes.Subsequently, INEC picked Thursday to hold the rerun in the following polling units: