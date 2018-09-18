30 min LIVERPOOL 1-0 PSG (DANIEL STURRIDGE)

Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League Group C clash between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.Both teams have made perfect starts to their respective seasons, collecting maximum points from their five league games so far while PSG have also lifted the Trophee des Champions.The French outfit have been knocked out in the last 16 of this competition in each of the past two seasons, though, whereas Liverpool made it all the way to the final last term before being beaten by Real Madrid.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Sturridge, ManeMignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Firmino, Moreno, Shaqiri, MatipAreola; Meunier, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Rabiot, Marquinhos, Di Maria; Mbappe, Cavani, NeymarKehrer, Choupo-Moting, Diarra, Draxler, Nkunku, Nsoki, CiboisFirst blood goes to Liverpool in this heavyweight clash, and it is Daniel Sturridge who marks his first Champions League start for the club with a goal!Robertson whips a beauty of a cross into the box after Alexander-Arnold's delivery went all the way through, and Sturridge has peeled off his man to thump a header past Areola!Liverpool get away with one here as Di Maria is given the time to float a pass over to Neymar, who finds himself clean through on goal. The linesman's flag goes up, but the replay shows that the Brazilian was actually on.Van Dijk is the first name in the book tonight for grabbing Mbappe to prevent him from racing clear.Mane collects the ball on the right flank and looks up to see Neymar defending against him. Mane subsequently beats Neymar with ease to advance into the area, but he slices his eventual effort well off target.Midway through this half now and it is still very finely poised between these two sides. Liverpool have been the better team so far, but PSG are growing into the game.: There have been a couple of goal already in the 8pm Champions League kickoffs tonight, with Galatasaray leading Lokomotiv Moscow and Monaco breaking the deadlock against Atletico Madrid.PSG are beginning to grow into this game now, but Liverpool almost break free as a fine pass from Milner finds Mane. Areola finds himself in no-man's land, but Silva defends the situation really well to clean up the situation.PSG have a chance to break here as Mbappe tears down the right flank before trying to find Cavani or Neymar in the middle, but his pass is behind them both and a good counter-attacking chance goes begging.PSG finally come to life inside the Liverpool area as Neymar skips away from his marker before firing his effort straight at Alisson. The Liverpool keeper parries it out into a dangerous area, where Cavani is alive to it, but he cannot get enough on his rebound.Another sight of goal for Liverpool from their sixth corner of the match as Gomez does really well to get his head to a delivery that is behind him, but he cannot steer it on target.Half a chance for Liverpool from yet another corner - their sixth already - as Gomez does really well to get his head to a delivery which is behind him. He cannot steer it on target, though.Concern for Liverpool here as Mane goes down after a innocuous slide off the field with no PSG players around him. It looks like he will be fine to continue, though.This has been a really positive start from Liverpool, who have kept PSG under pressure from the majority of the game so far and are certainly winning the midfield battle at the moment.Henderson nicks the ball off the toe of Neymar to launch another counter, finding Salah who in turn picks out Mane. Mane finds space to shoot from just outside the area, but his effort is tame and easy for Areola.Again Salah puts it right under the crossbar and Areola this time is forced to tip it over his own crossbar.Salah comes across to take the corner and puts it right on top of Areola, who needs to punch it away. Moments later Salah and Wijnaldum team up to earn an attacking throw-in, and Anfield shows its appreciation.More good pressure from Liverpool as Areola is called into action again. This time it is Milner who goes for goal from just outside the area, but his low strike is tipped wide by the PSG keeper.This time Milner plays it short to Salah, who gives it straight back to Milner. The Liverpool midfielder advances into the box and to the byline before drilling a ball into the box which Van Dijk does well to steer on target. Areola has to be alert to tip it over the top.Alexander-Arnold floats a cross into the box which Silva needs to come across and deal with ahead of Mane, conceding a corner which results in a second in quick succession...are seeing the vast majority of possession in these opening exchanges, and we have just seen the first glimpse of Neymar as he gets past Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Mane and Milner before seeing his through-ball mopped up by Van Dijk.Here we go, then! Anfield is rocking as Liverpool get us underway for this mouth-watering clash...