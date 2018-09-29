26 min CHELSEA 1-0 LIVERPOOL (EDEN HAZARD)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.Three days on from knocking their opponents out of the EFL Cup at Anfield, the Blues play host to the Reds with three league points on the line.Both sides have made an unbeaten start to their top-flight campaign, but dropped points at West Ham United last time out for Chelsea means that Liverpool have the edge heading into this blockbuster fixture.Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with our extensive updates below.Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Hazard, Giroud, WillianCaballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, MorataAlisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Mane, Salah, FirminoMignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, MatipIt has been a first half of very few chances, and there has been little between the sides on the whole. Chelsea took their big chance when it arrived through a fine Eden Hazard finish, however, and the onus is now on Liverpool to respond over the remaining 50 minutes.Had Salah been able to adjust his body quickly enough, that would have been a certain goal. As it was, the angle was slightly against him and Rudiger had a chance to get back. The Reds have been the better side since Eden Hazard's breakthrough goal.Brilliant defending from Antonio Rudiger to keep his side in front. Mohamed Salah was played through by Roberto Firmino and rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga, but his side-footed finish towards an unguarded net was blocked by the German centre-back on the line.Liverpool's only real openings so far have come through Mohamed Salah, who could not make the most of his two early shooting opportunities. James Milner's free kick hits the head of Cesar Azpilicueta and ricocheted over the crossbar.Alisson got a fingertip to that Hazard shot, making it even more frustrating. Great build-up play from Chelsea in the build-up, though, with plenty of one-touch passes and flicks. Liverpool are now probing away, looking for a leveller.Alisson will not be pleased with that goal - the Brazilian could not adjust his body to the shot and it crept past him. The Blues have barely got going this evening - in an attacking sense, at least - but they have opened the scoring in this huge match.The matchwinner from Wednesday night's EFL Cup tie between these two sides gives Chelsea first blood in this latest tussle. It was a nice team move from the Blues, culminating in Hazard driving the ball across Alisson Becker and into the far corner.For the first time today Chelsea manage to penetrate Liverpool's backline. David Luiz played a brilliant ball over the top for Willian, who capitalised on some slack defending from Andrew Robertson to race through, only to then be denied by Alisson Becker.It is just not happening for Chelsea so far; whenever they do manage to get the ball forward they struggle to do anything with it. Up the other end, Mohamed Salah's through-ball for Sadio Mane is gathered by Kepa Arrizabalaga.Virgil van Dijk got his head to that earlier corner, but he was too far out to do anything with it. Chelsea are still waiting for their first shot of any note, having been kept out of the final third by Liverpool so far.Chelsea have edged the possession count in the opening quarter of the match, although it is Liverpool who have had more of the ball in the positions that matter. Roberto Firmino is the latest Reds player to get a shot away, which David Luiz blocked and Marcos Alonso cleared.This has been far from a free-flowing contest in the opening 17 minutes, but it has certainly been gripping. Liverpool are defending very well, keeping Eden Hazard away from goal whenever the Belgian gets on the ball.Liverpool remain the side who are posing more of a threat, as Chelsea sit back and allow their opponents onto them. The Blues struggling to get the ball into the final third of the field, as Sadio Mane drives a shot a fair way wide of the target.The visiting side are growing more and more into the match and have been the more threatening thus far, with Mohamed Salah testing Kepa Arrizabalaga and then curling one wide from an identical position. Chelsea looking a tad sluggish at the moment.Liverpool's high press is making David Luiz look uncomfortable. The home side are a little too reluctant to just knock the ball up the field when under pressure. Space again opens up for Mohamed Salah to shoot after holding off Rudiger and Jorginho, but he curled the ball wide.It has been quite a disjointed start to the match, in fairness, with both teams currently taking it in turns to keep hold of the ball. Chelsea fans are out of their seats as the ball drops in the box, but Liverpool are able to clear their lines.The ball bounces favourable for Mohamed Salah to take on a shot from 20 yards out. The Egyptian forward did not get enough power behind it, however, and it was a simple first save of the evening for Kepa Arrizabalaga down the middle.The home side have looked the more assured on the ball in the early throes here, which is not all that surprising - they are now the pass masters under Maurizio Sarri. Liverpool feeling their way into the match, unable to really keep a hold of the ball for too long.N'Golo Kante wins the ball in Liverpool's half of the field and feeds it to Willian, who in turns threads a delightful pass into the path of Eden Hazard. The attack fizzles out, though, without the ball ever entering the Liverpool area.Chelsea get us up and running in this concluding fixture of an action packed Saturday in the Premier League. Liverpool have made a perfect start to the campaign, yet they find themselves sitting second ahead of kickoff here following Manchester City's home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.