After moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Uduaghan says he will liberate the people of Delta state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Uduaghan likened himself to the biblical Moses who was charged with liberating the Israelites from Egypt.





The former governor said Delta state must not be in the opposition camp after the 2019 elections.





Uduaghan, a Delta South APC senatorial hopeful, made the comments on Monday at Olomoro, Isoko south, where he paid a condolence visit to Lucy Esigie, a chieftain of the APC.





He said: “Moses grew up in the palace where everything was comfortable for him but the Lord told him that his people were suffering.





“He charged Moses to leave the palace so as to liberate them.





“I have answered the call to return to active politics to liberate and unite our people who have been deeply polarised by the leadership of the PDP.





“I have come for APC to take over and I am leading the Take Over Squad.”





When Uduaghan defected from the PDP last week, he described himself as John the Baptist to Deltans.





Explaining the connotation, he said: “They have been trying to deconstruct the meaning of John the Baptist that I used in my defection statement.





“They are breaking their heads over it and wondering who and who will Uduaghan take to the APC.





“Well, my new role as John the Baptist would be to mobilise virtually every PDP member, not just in Delta State but also in the Niger Delta to the progressives’ fold.





“There are some people that we will not allow to cross over. They know themselves.”





The former governor urged the Delta APC leadership to prepare for a battle, saying it would not be easy but victory is certain.





He advised the youth to stop fighting for crumbs in the PDP, pledging to lead them to a party where they would be empowered for life.