The Super Eagles will now face Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on October 14, at a yet to be named venue in Tunisia.The game was initially scheduled to be played in Algeria.According to a report in the Libyan Observer, the idea of playing the game in Algeria was put forward by head coach of the team, Adil Amrouche.Amrouche, who is an Algerian by birth, was hoping to gain public support in his country for the game.The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already named Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, as venue for the first leg on October 10.Libya top Group E with four points from two games, while Super Eagles sit in third position with three points.