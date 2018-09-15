A lecturer, Aremu Olufemi, with the Federal College of Agriculture, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly sodomizing one of his students.

Olufemi, who was arraigned before Magistrate Jejelola Ogunbona, is also being tried for an attempt to receive a cell phone as gratification for the award of marks to his students.





Police prosecutor, Mr. Matthew Ojeah, told the court that the accused, Olufemi on August 6, 2018, at about 8:30 p.m., massaged the manh**d of one Jamiu Lateef, an HND1 student, at SW9/717, Olugbode Street, Odo-Ona, Ibadan.





The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.





Magistrate Ogunbona then adjourned the case to October 19, 2018.



