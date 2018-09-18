Inter Milan scored two late goals as they came from 1-0 down to beat Tottenham Hotspur in a dramatic Champions League clash at the San Siro.Christian Eriksen's deflected goal had given Spurs the lead early in the second half, but Mauro Icardi scored a superb equaliser with four minutes left and Matias Vecino headed home in injury time.The visitors, whose passing had been ragged before the break, had an early scare when Eric Dier lost the ball and Icardi was played through before the offside flag went up.Inter, enjoying a strong opening spell, had a half-chance when the ball dropped to Radja Nainggolan on the edge of the area but he fired it high into the crowd.Harry Kane was back to clear another corner soon afterwards, and then a long throw after Spurs had lost possession was dealt with by Davinson Sanchez.With 13 minutes gone the visitors threatened when, after Erik Lamela was fouled 30 yards out, Inter keeper Samir Handanovic saved Eriksen's strike.Matias Veccino blasted wide after a loose ball had dropped to him, but Spurs were beginning to find some rhythm and won a corner from which Eriksen's cross was hacked away.Inter right-back Milan Skriniar was booked after fouling Son Henung-Min in a dangerous position on the corner of the area, but Eriksen's set piece came to nothing.Spurs keeper Michel Vorm pushed away a miscued header from Sanchez after the visitors had made things difficult for themselves with some loose passing, and then Jan Vertonghen gave the ball away but Sanchez cleared.Moments later, the Londoners could have had the lead when Eriksen found Kane inside the area but he miscontrolled as he tried to round Handanovic and ran the ball out of play.Sanchez was booked for fouling Nainggolan after Spurs had again given away possession, but Matteo Politano's free kick cannoned to safety.With almost the last action of the half, Ivan Perisic was booked for fouling Serge Aurier as the defender roamed forward, but Kane was penalised for a high challenge as the free kick came in.Politano fizzed wide in the opening moments of the second half, and then Aurier got an important touch inside as Perisic threatened.Vertonghen went into the book for a foul on Nainggolan, but another free kick came to nothing as Politano looped his cross out of play.But after 53 minutes the visitors were in front when, after Handanovic had saved a low shot from Erikssen, the same player got to the rebound and his deflected effort looped beyond the keeper.Lamela saw a strike deflected wide before Inter came back and Politano's cross was met by Perisic but he sent his header too close to Vorm.The same player had a low strike saved only to see the flag go up, and both teams made a 64th-minute change, Son off and Lucas Moura on for Spurs and Perisic replaced by Antonio Candreva for Inter.As the game began to open up, Moura almost made an instant impact when his shot was blocked and Lamela's follow-up was stopped by Handanovic.Further changes followed after 72 minutes, Harry Wink replacing Lamela for Spurs and Keita Balde on for Politano for Inter.But the home side were struggling to create much as the match entered its final 10 minutes, a Nainggolan flick-on drifting harmlessly into Vorm's gloves.Politano blasted over and Vorm was booked for timewasting -- but the keeper was left grasping at thin air soon afterwards as Icardi thrashed home from just outside the area.Both sides made a further change as the seconds ran down, Danny Rose replacing Kane for Spurs and Borja Valero on for Nainggolan for Inter.The home side almost snatched a winner in the first of four added minutes, a clearance brushing the roof of the net and a Brozovic strike blocked -- but seconds later Vecino's dramatic intervention settled the match.Credit: ESPN