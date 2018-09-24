Lampard, who played under Mourinho during their time at Chelsea, said that it will be a challenge for County to face United in front of their home fans.
The Chelsea legend, however, admitted that the game will be a tough match.
“We know what we’re coming up against. A great Manchester United team that’s been put together,” Lampard was quoted by Goal as saying at a press conference ahead of the clash.
“The fact we’re on tally against one of the best teams in the Premier League is a challenge for us.
“It’s going to be a very tough task.
Lampard added: “I’m looking forward to seeing Mourinho.
“On a personal level, he was a manager who was very influential on my career.
“We’ve spoken in the last 24 hours to congratulate me but it was very brief but we talked family.
“I learned a lot from him and I appreciate it.”
The kick-off time is 8pm
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.