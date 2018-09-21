Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has directed the state Public Works Corporation to fix potholes on major and inner roads across the state within the next four weeks.The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya, said this on Friday, during an inspection of the ongoing Pen Cinema bridge in Agege area of the state.Akinsanya said the repairs would bring relief and succour to the generality of the residents.He said that due to the torrential rainfall witnessed in the last few weeks, repair works on many roads in the state were suspended.The commissioner, however, said that with the rains subsiding, there was need to intensify efforts in completing ongoing repair works and making roads better across the state.“The operation fix the pothole will last for about three to four weeks,” he said.Akinsanya, therefore, appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate by following traffic diversions put in place to ensure the early and smooth completion of the repair works.Reviewing ongoing projects in the state, he said that the state government was committed to the completion of the over 70 projects going on across the state.He said that the Pen Cinema bridge would be completed by the first quarter of 2019, while the Oshodi/International Airport Road would be delivered by December this year.The commissioner thanked residents for their patience and sued for continued cooperation as the projects progress.“Whatever time we have lost on these projects as a result of the rain, pace will be accelerated,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commissioner and his team also inspected ongoing Oshodi/International Airport Road project.