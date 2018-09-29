Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, 36 of the 40 members of the state House of Assembly have resolved to support the governorship ambition of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.Sanwo-Olu is contesting the governorship ticket of the party with the incumbent governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.A statement by Musbau Rasaq, media aide to the House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said the decision was taken after a parliamentary meeting held on Saturday.The statement read in part, “After a parliamentary meeting held on September 29, 2018 at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, members do hereby unanimously resolve to support the position of the leadership of All Progressives Congress and the Governor’s Advisory Council in Lagos State on the endorsement of Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu as the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election.“The meeting was attended by 36 out of the 40 honourable members in the House of Assembly.”