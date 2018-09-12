A Lagos State Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Jide Sanwo-Olu, has said he was in the race to bring his wealth of experience in both the private and the public sectors to bear in improving the lot of the people of Lagos.Sanwo-Olu, who is one of the contenders for the Lagos APC governorship ticket said this in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, on Wednesday.He spoke after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms. The aspirant said he was prepared to do what was necessary to improve the living conditions of all Lagosians.Responding to a question on why he was in the race, he said “Why am I in the race? I am 53 years old, but more importantly, in the last almost 30 years; I had spent 16 years out it in the private sector and 11 in the public service. Of course, I have been three-time commissioner,“I have been two-time special adviser;… I have served over three governors.“So, I have a wide range of experience as I have a dream to obviously contribute a lot more as a Lagosian and son of the soil, I will just be able to let our people get to where they know that governance is all about people.”