The Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), on Tuesday announced its support for one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





The aspirant is the Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), a parastatal under Lagos State Government.





He is contesting for the ticket against his principal, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.





At a press conference in their Mushin office, the PSP operators said they believed that Sanwo-Olu would restore their jobs, which the incumbent administration took.





The Vice Chairman, David Oriyomi, flanked by other executive members, explained that the decision to back Sanwo-Olu, was in the interest of about 25,000 workers engaged by the 350 PSP operators, who had lost their jobs.





Oriyomi said the association boasts of no fewer than 150,000 voters at the grassroots, who would be mobilised to help Sanwo-Olu to achieve his governorship ambition.





He said, “This injustice should not be allowed to continue, the health and well-being of residents of Lagos must be paramount to all.





“It is, therefore, with great hope that we welcome the emergence of Sanwo-Olu, who has promised to run a participatory government.





“For this reason, we, the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, have decided to align ourselves with Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and pledge our full support to him in the forthcoming elections.





“This decision was taken in the best interest of the environment. We remain committed to servicing the great residents of the centre of excellence.





“It is time to clean up our city; we did it before, we are able and willing to actualise the Lagos of our dreams.





“We did not just choose to support Sanwo-Olu; we looked at the aspirants. We have the incumbent, we have Femi Hamzat and we have Sanwo-Olu.





“The incumbent, we have seen what he has to offer when it comes to waste management in the state – there is nothing he can offer us.





“Then Hamzat, we have not heard much from his camp; but Sanwo-Olu named the issue of the environment as one of the critical issues that he is going to tackle,” Oriyomi said.