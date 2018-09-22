A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday said his party was 1000 times better than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, expressed the view in Lagos while addressing party delegates at the PDP secretariat.





Kwankwaso said he was a strong advocate of restructuring, and would speed up the development of the country, if elected president.





“There have been agitations for restructuring in the South West and other parts of the country.





“Let me assure you that I am for anything that would promote the country’s progress.





“I am for anything that would deliver democratic dividends. I support restructuring and I am going to implement it if elected, ” he said.





The aspirant said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in the delivery of its electoral promises to Nigerians.





He said the ruling party had not been able to address security and economic challenges, among other problems facing the country.





Kwankwaso said the PDP would provide the kind of impactful leadership needed to reposition the country, if elected.





He said he had the capacity, experience and passion to turn the country around.





On why he left the PDP in 2014 to join the APC, Kwankwaso said he did so because of the problems in PDP then.





He said he was back because of the new spirit in the PDP, and that it was the only party that could move the country forward.





“When we left the PDP, we thought it was the worst party due to the crisis then.





“Now, the party has been repositioned and we are back.





“We have since realised that PDP is 1000 times better than the APC.





“We are back in the PDP to join forces with our great party men to ensure we defeat the failed APC in 2019,” he said.





The aspirant expressed regret that PDP had never won Lagos despite the strategic importance of the state politically.





He promised to mobilise his supporters in the Kwankwasiya Movement and others to ensure that the party wins the 2019 governorship election in the state.