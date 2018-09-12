Former governor of Kano State and Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has dismissed the claim by President Muhammadu Buhari that All Progressives Congress, APC, defectors are weak.





Buhari on Tuesday while accepting the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the 2019 presidential election said that those who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties, were the selfish and weakest members of the ruling party.





Buhari was quoted saying “The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party.





“We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria.”





Reacting to Buhari’s statement, Kwankwaso speaking through his Principal Secretary, Hajia Binta Spikin challenged Buhari to come plain and state names of defectors he was referring to.





Spikin said Kwankwaso was neither weak nor selfish contrary to Buhari’s statement.





The statement read: “The President should have come plain so that we would know who exactly he was referring to. But my leader and the Rabi’u Kwankwaso that I know is not weak because his achievements are there to speak for him.





“What he has been able to achieve in Kano in four years alone defines him as a strong, visionary, compassionate leader who knows what he wants and how to get it.





“He is the only leader that I know who has been able to put Kano on a sound footing and erect infrastructure projects – over 6,000 of them between 2011 and 2015; they are there for you to touch, feel and use. A weak person cannot achieve that.





“He cannot be selfish too because he remains the only governor of Kano who did not collect the security vote. The man’s cult-like followership is because he is strong and people know that he is not selfish, and he can deliver.”