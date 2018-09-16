The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun for taking the part of honour and resigning her appointment when it became obvious that NYSC exemption certificate was not genuine.The party said Adeosun’s resignation was a clear indication of the fact that under the Buhari led government of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no officer of government with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.In a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party describe her action as actions of honour, strength of character and integrity.The statement reads: “the resignation of Mrs. Kemi Adeosun as Minister of Finance and acceptance of same by President Muhammadu Buhari are actions of honour, strength of character and integrity.“The news that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption certificate tendered by the former finance minister was not genuine have been well-reported in the media.“Like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the federal government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation. Now that the report of the investigation is out, the right thing has been done. The honorable minister has taken the path of honour and resigned. We congratulate Mrs. Adeosun for her action.“In President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no officer of government with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.“In past PDP-led administrations, the country was held down by corrupt and irresponsible public officers who refused to honour invitations of the National Assembly; closed down national airports against perceived political adversaries; bought luxurious bullet-proof vehicles with public funds at inflated prices; locked out National Assembly members, forcing federal lawmakers to climb high barricades in order to assess the legislative chamber.“It was these acts of corruption, impunity, irresponsibility and executive rascality that made Nigerians vote in the President Buhari administration in 2015, with its Change mantra to put a stop to such undemocratic practices.“We wish Mrs. Adeosun every success in her future endeavors and join President Buhari in appreciating her immense contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy in the past three and half years.”