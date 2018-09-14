Kemi Adeosun, the minister of finance, resigned her appointment so as not to be a baggage to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, her associates revealed.





Daily Trust broke the news of her resignation on Friday following a report by Premium Times that she presented a forged NYSC exemption certificate as part of her credentials.





But we learnt that she was still working in her office as at noon on Friday, casting doubts on her resignation.





However, two of her close associates revaled that she “toed the path of honour by choosing to step down so that her NYSC issue will not be used against the president and the party” in the 2019 electioneering.





“Posterity will judge her for going the honourable thing by resigning,” one of the associates said.





The presidency is yet to officially confirm her resignation.





Calls to her spokesperson rang out.





Adeosun graduated from the Polytechnic of East London in 1989, at 22. According to her curriculum vitae, she was born in March 1967.





Nigerians who graduate after 30 years of age get exempted from NYSC.





NYSC certificate is a requirement for government and private sector jobs in Nigeria.