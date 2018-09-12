Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has reportedly submitted his nomination form, despite alleged fallout between him and the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu.According to Dele Momodu, he submitted the form on Wednesday in Abuja.The incumbent Lagos governor picked the APC nomination and expression of interests forms on Monday in Abuja.Two new aspirants for the Lagos State governor under the APC umbrella emerged on Tuesday, fuelling speculations that all was not well with the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.The aspirants, who were former commissioners in the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwoolu, were said to have claimed to have Tinubu’s backing.The incumbent governor, Ambode, was also said to have the APC national leader’s backing when he declared on Monday.Meanwhile, Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, have allegedly offered the party’s ticket to businessman, Femi Otedola and it is reported that he has accepted the offer.See tweet:Breaking…Governor AKINWUNMI AMBODE defies all odds, submits nomination forms in Abuja…— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 12, 2018