Second Republic lawmaker and northern elder statesman, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has reacted to the Saturday’s Osun State election, which was declared inconclusive by independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





Juniad in a terse statement said the Osun election showed that the APC-led government was no longer popular among Nigerians “because of the insecurity and economic hardship in the country.”





The former lawmaker said the Osun election was a reminiscent of what might obtain in the 2019 general elections.





The statement reads: “My belief is that the APC has become too arrogant and too reliant on corruption rather than performance to win an election.





“There is a trend emerging in the South-West and that is going to manifest in other parts of the country – from the South to the Middle Belt and to the North – the APC is no longer the predominant party of this country.