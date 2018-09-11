National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has accused the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan of starting vote-buying in Nigeria.





Speaking on Channels Television programme, Roadmap, Oshiomhole alleged that the former President introduced electoral malpractice in Nigeria.





He said, “I cannot be chairman of a party and celebrate anything that tends to distort the actual wishes of the electorate.





“But your recollection of history is not complete. If you were to really trace the history of vote buying, it started with Jonathan’s second attempt (second term) with all due respect to him.





“In Edo State where I participated, I was still governor at the time. They churned out not just Naira, they churned out Dollars.





“President Jonathan started this massive vote buying in Nigeria and the Media must playback and do proper interview and investigation to discover the origin of vote buying.”