The Senator Jonah Jang Presidential Campaign team has debunked the rumour that the Senator has stepped down from his Presidential ambition saying he was not in the race to step down for anybody but to win and salvage the country from the scourge of bad leadership.Jang who is aspiring for the seat of the President in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has already bought, filled and submitted his nomination form at his Party headquarters in Abuja but rumours are being peddled that he will step down to support another aspirant in the Party.The Acting Director-General of his campaign team, Professor Shedrack Best said in Jos that the Middle Belt needs to produce the next President of the county and Jang from the region has all it takes to represent the people and give quality leadership in the country.He said “It is with great pleasure that we bring to the notice of the public, that Distinguished Senator Jonah David Jang has picked and submitted his nomination form for the Presidential race. Senator Jang represents the Middle Belt, the region with millions of registered voters who want the Presidency this time around.“We have supported others before. It is their turn now to also support us. While we do not begrudge those zones that have benefitted repeatedly, we demand that in the spirit of one Nigeria, for the inclusion of minorities, for the purpose of fair play and equity, the Middle Belt should be given the chance and supported in 2019. We are also urging the other parts of the north and the rest of Nigeria to support the Jang’s candidature because he has what it takes to take Nigeria higher.“Senator Jang is not in the race to step down for anybody, he is in the race to win. He believes in Nigeria as a great nation and in its oneness, he has what it takes to make Nigeria to the top ten nations of the world in no distant future. Our Party, the PDP, have zoned the Presidency to the North for the purpose of the 2019 elections.“The Middle Belt is at the centre of the north, it is the glue of the north, the bridge of Nigeria, the guarantor of national unity and oneness, and has sustained the north over time. Sadly, however, this zone has yet to produce an elected President. We need the support of all to make this happen.”