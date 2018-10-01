Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the only aspirant challenging Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos, to the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, says he wants to propose solutions to problems facing the state and not “sling insults”.He said this in response to the allegation of Ambode that he was arrested for spending fake dollars at a night club in US.In a statement on Sunday, the aspirant said Ambode’s claims against him “were beneath the dignity of our people and the exalted office he now holds”.He said he had forgiven the Lagos governor but he is sure that Ambode would regret his “descent into such low conduct” if given a chance to reflect over what he said.“As a candidate for the party’s nomination and hopefully as your next governor, my approach will not be to sling insults but to propose solutions to the problems of the day,” Sanwo-Olu said in a statement.“My pursuit of office will continue to be based upon issues that matter to Lagosians and not on attacks against someone’s character, even when he attack mine. For anyone to engage in unwarranted character attacks against me, reveals more about that person’s character than it says about mine.“Thus, I felt sad for Lagos as I watched the press conference by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Many things he said was beneath the dignity of our people and the exalted office he now holds. Perhaps the tension and anxiety of the moment got the better of him. If given a chance at cooler reflection of what he said, I am sure he would regret his descent into such low conduct. In this vein, I forgive him and hope he regains his balance and proper comportment no matter the outcome of tomorrow’s contest. After all, we are both here to improve Lagos not to wrestle in its streets.”Sanwo-Olu denied the allegations levelled against him, saying he believes that Lagosians know that the governor only tried to be smart.“However, I must clear up some inaccuracies in the governor’s statement. His allegation of that I was arrested for spending fake dollars at a night club in the United States is untrue. For avoidance of doubt, let it be stated that I never received any treatment whatsoever at the Gbagada general hospital.“Lagosians are intelligent and brave. They can see through the smoke and the fog. I am here not to tear my opponent down but to help build Lagos up. With me, you will hear about progress on education, health, sanitation, proper tax levels, economic development, infrastructure, jobs, public services and other things that enhance the lives of people.“I am a serious person and this primary is a serious matter. I have not the time or inclination to attack character when there are so many real issues to address.”Attacking some of the policies of the incumbent governor, Sanwo-Olu promised to make a difference.“We will continue to focus on the issues that matter in the lives of the people of Lagos. Lagosians want an answer to the sanitation crisis and loss of jobs caused by Mr. Ambode’s Visionscape misadventure. Our people will want to know why Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has not been able to build a single General Hospital in the State when his immediate predecessor Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) built 11 General Hospitals.“Lagosians are waiting to hear what our solutions are. They want to know why hundreds of competent civil servants got summarily dismissed and how this has undermined public services.”