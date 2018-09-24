The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that Nigeria no longer needs a President like Muhammadu Buhari.





Tambuwal, who is one of the 13 presidential aspirants under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described President Buhari as an analogue leader who lacks the required capacity to rule 21st century Nigeria.





The Governor noted that it would be unfortunate for the country to vote Buhari for a second term.





Governor Tambuwal said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, when he met some delegates of the PDP ahead of the October presidential primary of the party.





He said, “He (Buhari) is not digitally compliant to run a complex country like Nigeria with ethnic and cultural diversities and Nigerians cannot afford to cope with an analogue President like Buhari.





“It is obvious that this government is analogue and in this 21st century, we need a government that is being headed by somebody that understands issues of today, 21st century.”





Tambuwal alleged further that the South-West and other southern regions of the country were being marginalised by the Buhari administration, noting that the development had led to distrust among the ethnic nationalities in the country.





“I know what Nigerians need. I have the experience to run a complex country like Nigeria. I will use my good offices to distribute appointments and projects to all sections of the country.





“I will liaise with the National Assembly to reach the grass roots; I will use the identified needs of the people to prepare the budget.





“You do not sit in your office and assume what the people need,” the presidential aspirant stated.