Deputy Senate President, Prof Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its decision to ban the use of smart phones at polling units, describing the move as unconstitutional and unacceptable.Senator Ekweremadu made the comment during a condolence visit to the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, at his country home in Toru-Orua community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state on the demise of his mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson.The governor’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Ekweremadu to have said the ban would go against provisions of the Nigerian constitution, which gave room for freedom of communication and expression, as well as freedom of the press, noting that Nigerians are free to express themselves through the media and free speech.The Deputy Senate President explained that the national assembly was again working on the Electoral Act to pave the way for the announcement of results of elections at polling booths, stating that the ban would hamper the free flow of communication, which is necessary to have a free, fair and credible election.“Nigeria must take full advantage of technology as it could not afford to lag behind, especially in the bid to ensure citizens’ participation through recording of results and the electoral processes,” he said.