Nigerians on social media are reacting to the outcome of the governorship election in Osun state.

The election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the difference between the cancelled votes and margin between the candidates with the highest votes.

Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled majority vote of 254,698 while Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed with 254,345 votes, leaving a difference of 353.

Joseph Afuwape, INEC’s returning officer, had said since the total number of cancelled votes, 3,498, exceeded the difference between the two leading parties (353), it was impossible for any party to be declared as winner.

This has sparked fierce criticisms. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

