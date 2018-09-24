Nigerians on social media are reacting to the outcome of the governorship election in Osun state.

The election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the difference between the cancelled votes and margin between the candidates with the highest votes.





Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled majority vote of 254,698 while Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed with 254,345 votes, leaving a difference of 353.





Joseph Afuwape, INEC’s returning officer, had said since the total number of cancelled votes, 3,498, exceeded the difference between the two leading parties (353), it was impossible for any party to be declared as winner.





This has sparked fierce criticisms. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

In my view, APC lost Osun and should be courageous enough to admit this. INEC should not plunge the nation into avoidable crisis. The constitution is very clear. Declare the winner and let the aggrieved party go to court — Tobi Soniyi (@tobisoniyi) September 23, 2018





PDP's goal has been ruled offside.pic.twitter.com/gSj89yQGxf INEC spent hours with VAR after the election.PDP's goal has been ruled offside. #OsunDecides2018 September 23, 2018

Following the osun governorship election, they have decided to hide behind the law to defend their injustice. Dear Inec and Nigeria at large, you cannot only apply laws that only favors you! — Nweke Obinna (@obinnamickael) September 23, 2018



INEC👊👍👌 I love how #OsunDecides2018 is driving this point further also:1. Your vote counts2. Buhari will only create level ground3. Buhari is not tampering with our votes...4. You cannot have 16:0 like the past elections again.5. Many NASS members will not return in 2018.INEC👊👍👌 https://t.co/iTdwsRmoDq September 23, 2018





Explains why Yankee artists easily call out political leaders without going broke.



Which other Nigerian artist can try this? This thing Davido is doing to INEC, APC and FG, it's bcos he doesn't need Govt invitations to perform.Explains why Yankee artists easily call out political leaders without going broke.Which other Nigerian artist can try this? #OsunDecides2018 September 23, 2018

Those days we were been told that go and vote... Ur 1 vote can be the deciding factors... It can end up being what put your candidate on the throne....



INEC just proove that wrong sha.... — olusanya timothy (@timothyolusanya) September 23, 2018

Nigerians, Inec is our major problem and they are the tools used by the government to make us feel incompetent in everything. We decide they rig. Where is our country going ?? God help Nigeria #OsunDecides2019 September 23, 2018

Now INEC is asking for a re-run....

Does that mean double the initial money?.🤔

And they say Osun IGR is 1.5b... So I'm guessing a lot of money went into the Osun Election....Now INEC is asking for a re-run....Does that mean double the initial money?.🤔And they say Osun IGR is 1.5b... #OsunState September 23, 2018

APC want to rig osun election making inec to declare exercise inconclusive after winning with 901 marginal vote against them.ReRun on Thursday in some polling units.God pass APC .. #live @oshogbo September 23, 2018

INEC u have lost ur credibility whoever is handling Osun poll should just resign, indecisive! Ahhh Nigerians beware of dis fraud called INEC — Phunmy d soloist (@Dsoloist) September 23, 2018

But you want history to be kind to you by wishing INEC declare winner with less than a thousand margin where 3000+ votes was cancelled.. Evils https://t.co/0Q3cI4dKpv September 23, 2018

Took @inecnigeria more than 24 hours to conduct an election in a state not up to 2 million in population and yet still inconclusive. These people are not ready for the general election. #INEC September 23, 2018

I know it will be, INEC waiting hours just to do simple plus and minus.

It will never have been if APC had a slightly minimal margin of a win as it was obvious. — SQUADRÖNDAVID RN|RPN 🇳🇬 (@Squadrondavid) September 23, 2018





Nigeria we hail thee! 🙌🙌 INEC collated Osun election results in broad daylight, on live TV, and everyone praised them for their transparency. Next thing they started receiving phone calls and people started whispering in their ears, now they're saying it's inconclusive.Nigeria we hail thee! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/jYzWjNGECs September 23, 2018

Just went through the Electoral Act 2010, didn't find a justification for INEC's declaration of the OSUN election INCONCLUSIVE. This is not something to handle with levity. we have become accustomed to politicians' abuse of process, this is abuse of law- and a flagrant one! pic.twitter.com/6oVACkoikK September 23, 2018

Can anyone point us to the section of the electoral act invoked in declaring the Osun governorship election inconclusive? — Jendele Hungbo (@JHungbo) September 23, 2018

As news of Osun governorship election filters in, it's obvious that INEC & APC anticipated the outcome of the the eventual result. They took necessary measures to prevent outright winner of the exercise.

Nigeria shall be delivered. — Aluge Godwin Ighedosa (@aluge_godwin) September 23, 2018