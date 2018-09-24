Nigerians on social media are reacting to the outcome of the governorship election in Osun state.
The election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the difference between the cancelled votes and margin between the candidates with the highest votes.
Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled majority vote of 254,698 while Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed with 254,345 votes, leaving a difference of 353.
Joseph Afuwape, INEC’s returning officer, had said since the total number of cancelled votes, 3,498, exceeded the difference between the two leading parties (353), it was impossible for any party to be declared as winner.
This has sparked fierce criticisms. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:
S.179(2), #Nigeria's 1999 Const. INEC has lots of powers but that doesn't include amending Constitution in Osun pic.twitter.com/Guxivr0FnD— Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) September 23, 2018
In my view, APC lost Osun and should be courageous enough to admit this. INEC should not plunge the nation into avoidable crisis. The constitution is very clear. Declare the winner and let the aggrieved party go to court— Tobi Soniyi (@tobisoniyi) September 23, 2018
INEC spent hours with VAR after the election.— Ayodeji Kazaure (@DejiMD) September 23, 2018
PDP's goal has been ruled offside.#OsunDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/gSj89yQGxf
Following the osun governorship election, they have decided to hide behind the law to defend their injustice. Dear Inec and Nigeria at large, you cannot only apply laws that only favors you!— Nweke Obinna (@obinnamickael) September 23, 2018
When PDP wins, They will say the election is inconclusive— His Royal Shyness (@lifeoflarryking) September 23, 2018
But when APC wins including the manipulated votes, @inecnigeria declares the result in no time @inecnigeria please let Osun decide INEC let their votes count#OsunDecides2018@iam_Davido@IsiakaAdeleke1@OfficialPDPNig
I love how #OsunDecides2018 is driving this point further also:— Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) September 23, 2018
1. Your vote counts
2. Buhari will only create level ground
3. Buhari is not tampering with our votes...
4. You cannot have 16:0 like the past elections again.
5. Many NASS members will not return in 2018.
INEC👊👍👌 https://t.co/iTdwsRmoDq
This thing Davido is doing to INEC, APC and FG, it's bcos he doesn't need Govt invitations to perform.— Uduak Umo (@UdyUmo) September 23, 2018
Explains why Yankee artists easily call out political leaders without going broke.
Which other Nigerian artist can try this? #OsunDecides2018
Those days we were been told that go and vote... Ur 1 vote can be the deciding factors... It can end up being what put your candidate on the throne....— olusanya timothy (@timothyolusanya) September 23, 2018
INEC just proove that wrong sha....
Nigerians, Inec is our major problem and they are the tools used by the government to make us feel incompetent in everything. We decide they rig. Where is our country going ?? God help Nigeria #OsunDecides2019— Charles (@kizicharles01) September 23, 2018
So I'm guessing a lot of money went into the Osun Election....— Stephen Ayodeji Ogungbuji (Rev) (@SOgungbuji) September 23, 2018
Now INEC is asking for a re-run....
Does that mean double the initial money?.🤔
And they say Osun IGR is 1.5b...#OsunState
APC want to rig osun election making inec to declare exercise inconclusive after winning with 901 marginal vote against them.ReRun on Thursday in some polling units.God pass APC ..#live@oshogbo— russel samuel (@russelsamuel) September 23, 2018
INEC u have lost ur credibility whoever is handling Osun poll should just resign, indecisive! Ahhh Nigerians beware of dis fraud called INEC— Phunmy d soloist (@Dsoloist) September 23, 2018
But you want history to be kind to you by wishing INEC declare winner with less than a thousand margin where 3000+ votes was cancelled.. Evils https://t.co/0Q3cI4dKpv— RASOLAM 🇳🇬❄ (@Rasollam) September 23, 2018
Took @inecnigeria more than 24 hours to conduct an election in a state not up to 2 million in population and yet still inconclusive. These people are not ready for the general election. #INEC— Aramis (@saaramis) September 23, 2018
I know it will be, INEC waiting hours just to do simple plus and minus.— SQUADRÖNDAVID RN|RPN 🇳🇬 (@Squadrondavid) September 23, 2018
It will never have been if APC had a slightly minimal margin of a win as it was obvious.
INEC collated Osun election results in broad daylight, on live TV, and everyone praised them for their transparency. Next thing they started receiving phone calls and people started whispering in their ears, now they're saying it's inconclusive.— Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) September 23, 2018
Nigeria we hail thee! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/jYzWjNGECs
Just went through the Electoral Act 2010, didn't find a justification for INEC's declaration of the OSUN election INCONCLUSIVE. This is not something to handle with levity. we have become accustomed to politicians' abuse of process, this is abuse of law- and a flagrant one! pic.twitter.com/6oVACkoikK— Oluremi Obisanya (@ObisanyaRemi) September 23, 2018
Can anyone point us to the section of the electoral act invoked in declaring the Osun governorship election inconclusive?— Jendele Hungbo (@JHungbo) September 23, 2018
As news of Osun governorship election filters in, it's obvious that INEC & APC anticipated the outcome of the the eventual result. They took necessary measures to prevent outright winner of the exercise.— Aluge Godwin Ighedosa (@aluge_godwin) September 23, 2018
Nigeria shall be delivered.
@OfficialPDPNig It's time to deploy your Senators like @dino_melaye and even @bukolasaraki as Unit agents and Returning Officers. Adopting heavyweights that cannot be intimidated is the only way to secure votes in the INEC Osun Governorship rerun.— Interior Designs Hub (@Vocalwalls) September 23, 2018
