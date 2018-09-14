Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the aegis of Movement for Transparent Elections, MTE, yesterday, gave the leadership of the National Assembly a five-day ultimatum to reconvene and pass the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of the 2019 general and presidential elections or face their wrath.The CSOs said at the expiration of the five-day warning on September 18, they would embark on nationwide protest should Senate and the House of Representatives fail to call back their members from annual recess to consider the budget.The coalition of CSOs, led by Abiodun Ajijola, yesterday marched with placards bearing different inscriptions and chanted anti-lawmaker songs from the Unity Fountain, Abuja, to the Police gate at the National Assembly.The protesters noted that if there was any further delay beyond September 18, they would be compelled to mobilise Nigerians from all walks of life, particularly from the constituencies of the lawmakers, to embark on a sustained protests daily and simultaneously nationwide until the budget of INEC and the security agencies are passed.“We would also let Nigerians know those who are causing these delays,’’ Ajijola said.According to them, the actions of the legislatures is inimical to stability and progress.When they were not allowed into the National Assembly complex by security officers, they presented letters addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, advising the duo to use their positions to save Nigeria from anarchy.