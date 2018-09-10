The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday in Makurdi, assured Nigerians that the era of impunity would soon end in the country.Saraki stated this during the thanksgiving service of Senator Barnabas Gemade’s 70th birthday at the NKST, low level, Makurdi.Saraki said that the upper chamber of the National Assembly under his leadership would continue to stand against impunity.He said that the National Assembly would also continue to stand with the people of Benue State.While congratulating Gemade on his 70th birthday, Saraki described him as a man of integrity who had remained firm in the defence of his people on the floor of the Senate.Also speaking at the church service, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, appreciated members of the National Assembly for rising against impunity being perpetrated in the state and other parts of the country.The governor said the travail of the past few months had enabled the people of Benue State to know their true friends.Ortom said that the Senate President and other members of the National Assembly had indeed shown that they were true friends of the Benue people when impunity was being supervised in the state.He urged Saraki to remain courageous in defending the rule of law and ensuring that Nigerians got justice.The governor said Gemade had impacted many lives positively, saying that when he was the Managing Director, Benue Cement Company; a minister, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and now as a senator, Gemande had recorded many remarkable achievements.Earlier, Gemade thanked many people who had contributed to his success in life.He said he was happy to attain the age of 70, especially as God had helped him to touch many lives.