The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been warned that the consequences of imposing candidates on the party in Kogi State would have negative effects.Hon. Kabir Yusuf, a stalwart of the party in the state gave the hint yesterday while addressing journalists in Lokoja over alleged attempt to give automatic tickets to some National Assembly members from the state.He said “All aspirants should be given a level playing field to take part in the party’s primaries. PDP national leadership should know that any attempt to impose candidates on the party, would amount to pouring fuel on a flame.”He said a situation where the party, having overcome its challenges caused by persons who left the party but now choose to return, would grant automatic ticket to such persons as another disaster waiting to happen. if such action was taken by the National leadership of the PDP.