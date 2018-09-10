Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, have called on the federal government for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky after 1000 days in detention.

In a statement shared to the public by members of the Movement, Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello Zaria, IMN called for the immediate release of the leader and his wife.





“On a final note, we reiterate our call for the immediate release of our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, his wife Malama Zeenah and other hundreds of detainees since December 2015 unconditionally,” he stated.





The Movement also called for anyone found guilty of the mass murder of innocent unarmed members of the Movement to be brought to book.





“We believe that all those involved in this inhuman massacre should be brought to book and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.





Condemning the Nigerian government for disrespecting the laws of the land and killing unarmed civilians, the spokesman explained that even as the leader of the Movement has been ordered to be released by a court of competent jurisdiction, the Nigerian regime had acted in contempt of court and was still keeping him in detention.





The detention of the leader, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenat Ibrahim followed a protest that took place from 12th to 14th of December 2015 where the Movement said over 1000 of its people were extra-judicially killed by the Nigerian Army.