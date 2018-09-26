



Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, says he is ready to participate in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Saturday.





APC members in the state would choose candidate of the party for the 2019 election through direct primary.





In a statement issued by Kehinde Bamigbetan, commissioner for information, the governor said he is restating his readiness in line with the choice of the party in Lagos and the validation given to the direct primary preference by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).





“As our great party approaches Saturday, September 29th, 2018, earmarked for the direct primary election to choose the candidate to fly our party’s gubernatorial flag at the next general election, I am happy to restate my commitment to participate in that process having procured and submitted my nomination form and having formally declared my intention to seek a second term to continue on the path of unprecedented growth and development that our State has witnessed since 2015” the statement read.

He expressed gratitude to Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, party elders and executives, GAC members; all APC members and every Lagosian “whose support, understanding and prayers have assisted me in no small measure in being used as an instrument through which our State has redefined the concept of greatness”.





The statement added that the governor in seeking re-election is approaching the founding fathers and teeming members of the party with a “grateful heart, open arms and a pledge to open and deeper attention to the concerns of this one, big family”.





It added that a return of the party’s ticket to Ambode will guarantee the stability of the state’s growing economy; ensure the continuation of the growth and development it has witnessed over time and ensure that the opposition does not take root in the state.





He congratulated Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat, his co-contestants for their courage and commitment to the party and urges party faithful to come out en masse and vote peacefully in all the 20 local governments and 245 wards where the election will take place.