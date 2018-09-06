Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, said he was not fighting the Federal Government but only committed to the fight against injustice in his constant criticism of President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration.Wike, who spoke in Port Harcourt, said it was a misconception that the All Progressives Congress, APC, sees his professed discomfort with dismal performance of the ruling APC as a fight against FG.“That’s part of the misconception. I don’t stand up against the Federal Government. I stand up against injustice and marginalisation. If this government is not in place tomorrow and another comes and perpetrates injustice, I will stand up against it. It has nothing to do with the current Federal Government,” Wike said.On the recent alleged Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, investigation of Rivers State finances, the governor said: “I am not interested whether the EFCC backs off or not, a body that does not respect the rule of law, full of impunity. That is what the FG is all about, impunity. You hear the President say national interest supercedes rule of law. I am not against the EFCC fighting corruption, if at all they are fighting corruption.“My concern is that we must do it according to the law. The law says we have a federation comprising FG, states and LGAs. We go to the monthly Federal Allocation when money comes to the federation and all tiers take their share. The Federal Government is now saying that the money that comes to states will be monitored. “EFCC, he noted, can only be taken seriously if it operates within the rule of law by successfully appealing the 2007 judgment between the commission and the Rivers State Government.“I was not here in 2007. Rivers State Government went to court against the EFCC to say the commission has no constitutional power to interrogate the finances, the expenses of the state government.“The matter was adequately addressed and judgment given against EFCC. Since 2007, EFCC has been struggling to appeal that judgment and has not succeeded up till now.“Nobody will appear before the EFCC until they follow rule of law. This country must not allow personal interest of individuals. That is a coup against the interest of Nigeria. No wonder the EFCC will go to Benue State and seal the account of the state government, go to Akwa Ibom to seal the account of the state Government.”