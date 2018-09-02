Watch video below:

”I am not afraid of FREE and FAIR election, because that’s what brought me here” – President @MBuhari today in Beijing at an interactive session with the Nigerian community in China. pic.twitter.com/58QfkRWDDy September 2, 2018

Speaking in Beijing at an interactive session with the Nigerian community in China, Buhari averred that he was not afraid of free and fair election because it was what brought him.Recall that Mr. President had vied for presidency for four years and failed before the 2015 that brought him in under the aegis of All Progressives Congress, APC. Disclosing his ordeal, Buhari opined that “I know what I went through, I tried four times… and the fourth time technology came and helped us and people’s vote counted”. Recall also that the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP had vowed to win the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.However, in other to achieve this, major political gladiators have dumped APC and defected to PDP. Among those who have announced their presidential ambition under PDP include; senate president Dr Bukola Saraki, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. In APC, President Buhari is still the only person that has announced his re-election bid. Be that as it may, Mr President today urged Nigerians in China to support his administration and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.