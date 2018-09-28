



The former Governor of Kano State, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has boasted that he would be the next president of Nigeria.





Kwankwaso is one of the 13 presidential aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





The former governor, who is currently representing Kano Central at the Senate, made the declaration on Thursday while speaking at the PDP state secretariat when he visited Jos, the Plateau State capital to lobby delegates ahead of party’s presidential primary elections in October.





Kwankwaso while addressing the Chairman, Plateau State chapter of party, Damishi Sango said, “I know there is conference currently going on in Abuja, and because your relative is coming to Jos, you then delegated your Deputy to represent you.





“I know you wouldn’t go anywhere because Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is coming, you asked your Deputy to go because the conference there is irrelevant. The most relevant one is the next president Kwankwaso is coming to Jos,” he said.





Kwankwaso, former Minister of Defense during the Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime added that he has what it takes to match President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity.





“I am lucky I am from Kano, a state with the highest population conducted during last census, and also I am from North West, a zone with highest population in Nigeria, and you know politics is a game of numbers and I have the numbers,” he said.





Kwankwaso explained that Buhari has failed in providing education, employment for the teaming youths and on infrastructure.





“I would provide free education for Nigerians. If you remember in 2001, I built Kano State University of Technology, Wudil, and in 2012 I built North West University. I sponsored about 1,162 Kano indigenes to study different courses at private universities in Nigeria.” He said.





He said, “My government also sponsored about 2, 600 Kano indigenes to study abroad in countries like USA, England, France, Egypt and Sudan, so if elected president all states of Nigeria would enjoy free education.”





Kwankwaso also pledged if elected president in 2019 he would work round the clock to end the farmers-herders clashes bedeviling the country.





The former governor also said he was one of the commanders that made Buhari the president in 2015, “And we the commanders are in PDP, therefore Buhari wouldn’t win 2019 presidential election.”