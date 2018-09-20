The PDP candidate for the Osun state governorship election, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has said he would win the Saturday election and dance to the Government House as the governor of the state.He said this in Osogbo on Wednesday at an interactive session organised by the Oduduwa Youth Development Initiative.Adeleke said the APC-led government had inflicted hardship on the people, saying he was confident of winning because of the support he enjoyed from the people throughout the state.Asked why he was being referred to as dancing Senator, Adeleke said, “I will dance to the Government House after winning Osun governorship election on Saturday.“ I have been tagged dancing Senator, but this shouldn’t be used against me because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance? I am winning this election and I will dance to the Government House after that.“When I was in the university overseas, I used to go for dancing competition. Although, I am a Nigerian, I still won dancing competitions which is the reason why I was nicknamed ‘Jackson,’ but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.”Adeleke, who criticised the educational policy of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration, said the unpaid salaries and school merger were some of the reasons for the poor performance of pupils of the state in public examinations.He said, “Anybody who fails to pay his or her labourers is wicked and I can boldly say that the APC government is wicked for not paying its workers and pensioners in the state.“The menace of non-payment of salary is responsible for the 29th position of this state in the ranking of WAEC; but when I get to power, I will turn it around by ensuring that the welfare of every worker in the state is catered for.“The insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress government is responsible for the state where LAUTECH is today and it is evidently clear to the masses that the PDP government takes education as a priority.”Adeleke later condemned the police invitation to him over the allegation of certificate forgery.He spoke through the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Chief Lere Oyewumi, at a press conference on Wednesday.He said the certificate issue had been tried and judgement given by an Osun State High Court presided over by Justice David Oladimeji.He said the police invitation was unnecessary because another case on it was also before a court in Abuja.He, however, commended Buhari for directing the police to stop the invitation.“Ballots have been imprinted in Ondo State and they want to bring them in through Ife South, but we will resist them,” he added.