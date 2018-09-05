Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, says the police invited him over an article he wrote on “hegemony and terrorism”.





He disclosed this after he left the force headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain commended the police for being professional but vowed not to relent in his criticisms.





“Left the Inspector General of Police’s office after a cordial interview. The Police were courteous and professional,” he said in a statement.





“I was invited because of my essay titled ‘Five Useful Idiots and The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave’ which was about Fulani hegemony and terrorism together with other write-ups. No regrets. I will hit harder and write more.”





The police had said Fani-Kayode was invited over alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.





In a letter, Habu Sani, commissioner of police in charge of IG monitoring unit, force headquarters, said Fani-Kayode had questions to answer.





In response, the former minister had said the letter was vague and asked the police to fix a new date because the invitation was sent on short notice.





The police eventually agreed.