Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, says he will win the upcoming election and dance to the government house.





He said this at an interactive session organised by the Oduduwa youth development initiative in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday.





Adeleke said the APC-led government had inflicted hardship on the state, adding that he is confident of winning because of the support he enjoys.





Asked why he is referred to as ‘dancing senator’, he replied: “I have been tagged dancing senator, but this shouldn’t be used against me because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance? I am winning this election and I will dance to the government house after that.





“When I was in the university overseas, I used to go for dancing competitions. Although, I am a Nigerian, I still won dancing competitions which is the reason why I was nicknamed ‘Jackson’, but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.”





He criticised the education policy of Rauf Aregbesola, outgoing governor of Osun, saying unpaid salaries and school merger were some of the reasons for the poor performance of pupils.





“Anybody who fails to pay his or her labourer is wicked and I can boldly say that the APC government is wicked for not paying its workers and pensioners in the state,” he said.





“The menace of non-payment of salary is responsible for the 29th position of this state in the ranking of WAEC; but when I get to power, I will turn it around by ensuring that the welfare of every worker in the state is catered for.





“The insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress government is responsible for the state where LAUTECH is today and it is evidently clear to the masses that the PDP government takes education as a priority.”