True to his words that he would honour earlier invitation to him by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is now at the Force Headquarters to meet with the police boss.The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, according to the IGP’s letter,is to appear over allegations “bordering on conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”Chief Fani-Kayode, who was accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Kayode Ajulo and former senator representing Adamawa North,Grace Bent and social critic, Deji Adeyanju, arrived the Force Headquarters at 12:35pm, Tuesday.He was briefly interrogated by security personnel at the entrance of the building, after which he headed up to the IGP’s office.