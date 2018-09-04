The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, according to the IGP’s letter,is to appear over allegations “bordering on conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”
Chief Fani-Kayode, who was accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Kayode Ajulo and former senator representing Adamawa North,Grace Bent and social critic, Deji Adeyanju, arrived the Force Headquarters at 12:35pm, Tuesday.
He was briefly interrogated by security personnel at the entrance of the building, after which he headed up to the IGP’s office.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.