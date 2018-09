Former governor of Delta State, Jams Ibori has finally spoken on the defection of Emmanuel Uduaghan from the Peoples Democratic Party to All Progressives Congress, APC.





Former Minister of Information, Professor Sam Oyovbaire , while quoting Ibori said he felt sorry for Uduaghan following his defection to APC.





Ibori asked those close to Uduaghan to pray for him. Oyovbaire told Vanguard in Asaba on Friday.





Oyovbaire said: “The second day Dr. Uduaghan showed up at the APC caucus meeting in Abuja, I was with Chief Ibori, we had opportunity to discuss about Uduaghan, believe you me, what he told me, I have no cause not to believe him, he said he was sorry for his older cousin for leaving PDP.





“He said to quote him that we should just pray for him, let him go, which meant that he may have done some works, but I was not part of that work, so I will tell you that I have every cause to believe that Ibori is very much is with us.