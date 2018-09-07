The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has declared that he would prefer to lose next February governorship election than win it through violence.He said this as he urged politicians in the state to eschew violence as the 2019 general elections approach.Ortom said this on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Aliade, near the capital of Makurdi, during a funeral mass for late Emmanuel Ayargwer, a retired magistrate.Ortom said violence, that leads to the spilling of blood in order to hold a political office isn’t necessary because power belongs to God, who gives it to whomever He wills.He went on to reveal that the people of the state have resolved to implement the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017.Ortom stressed that Benue people are not against any group but are against the destruction of their crops by herders, hence the need for ranching.Ortom asked for prayers as the 2019 elections approached.He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.The Parish Priest of St. Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish Aliade, Rev. Fr Alexander Iorhuna, enjoined Christians to be true Apostles of Christ by living according to His teachings in order to make heaven after death.