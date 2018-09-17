Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, on Monday declared that he will do everything possible to ensure that his son-in-law and former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, becomes the next governor of the state.





He said this during the swearing ceremony of Mark Uchendu, as the new Secretary to the Government of the state, nine permanent secretaries and others.





Okorocha said he wouldn’t mind putting his blood and life down to ensure that Nwosu succeeds him as governor.





He said, “This administration will end stronger. Let me tell you, the remaining seven months left for me I will do the same I did in seven years in office.





“I will repair all the schools in the state, I am sorry for some of you who say that I have destroyed all the roads. It is because of the unprecedented rainfall. I wonder if the rains are acidic. I assure you that we will put them in order.





“I want to assure you that My People Empowerment Programme will kick off. It will start with the first names that will be submitted by the traditional rulers of our communities. My government is a government of the poor. I have come to save the lives of numerous poor Ndimo.





“We are going to begin to let our people know the projects we had done since the inception of this administration. What I am doing is to lay the foundation for any governor that will come into Imo state.





“When Uche Nwosu, becomes the governor, he will have no business building roads and developing the Owerri urban cities. Today, Uche Nwosu is the immediate past chief of staff, I pray that one day, I will shake you as the immediate past governor of Imo state, I will put my life, blood to see that I shake Nwosu.”