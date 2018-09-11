Mahmood Ahmed, younger brother to President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has formally declared his intention to contest the governorship election of Adamawa State on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ahmed, the in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to develop the state to make it another Lagos in economic terms.





Ahmed, younger brother to the President’s wife stated this on Monday at the state secretariat of APC in Yola, during his formal declaration.





According to him, the present government and others before it had not done much to develop the human and material potentials of the state.





His words: “The roads the present state government is known for had been built by multinational companies that left Adamawa businessmen out of contention.





“We will make this state greater. We will develop Adamawa through the provision of infrastructure and the development of human capital and natural resources to look like another Lagos.





“The state is too endowed with necessary resources to lag behind in development indices.”





It was gathered the entire roads leading to the APC secretariat were blocked by thousands of his supporters during his declaration in Yola on Monday.