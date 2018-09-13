The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday assured people of the state that his administration was committed to taking the state to “greater heights of development.”





This was disclosed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase, at PDP state secretariat in Makurdi, the state capital when he met with the party’s spokesperson, Bemgba Iortyom.





In a statement by, Akase said Ortom remained “focused on the task of overcoming the numerous economic and security challenges confronting the state.”





Akase added that the heartwarming signs were already showing, pointing out that the regular payment of workers salaries since January this year has proven that the Benue State Government is determined to clear the arrears of salaries.





He noted that the PDP stands for people-oriented development, adding that “Ortom is one of those who built the party in the state and would work assiduously for its victory at the general elections next year.”





Akase, who added that Ortom was happy to return to the party, noted that the PDP was known for “many good things, and it is a political party, which encourages those who win elections on its platform to perform creditably instead of encouraging godfatherism and impunity.”





He described the critical role PDP played in promoting good governance while in the opposition, saying he was in the office of the state Publicity Secretary of the party to “demonstrate their resolve to synergize and deepen information dissemination in the interest of the state.”





Also speaking, Iortyom thanked the Chief Press Secretary for the visit and assured him of a harmonious working relationship.





Iortyom, while commending the governor for the decision to return to the party, observed that there was “renewed vigour in the manner the Governor has been addressing development challenges facing the state since his defection from APC.”