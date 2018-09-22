It's old news that Bobriksy is a trouble maker and never shies away from drama and chaos on social media. The Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky who few days ago called out Big Brother Naija star, Nina for reportedly being ungrateful, has threatened to beat up the reality show star.

The BBNaija Double Wahala edition was parked with a lot of drama and months after its conclusion, it is still keeping people entertained. During the show, Bobrisky was rooting for Nina and even campaigned for her.





It quickly changed to a different story when the ivory housemate left the house. Her relationship with one of Bobrisky's apparent enemies, Toyin Lawani, put the cross dresser off and drama began.





First, it started with his calling her ungrateful after he used his connections to get an iphone X and Nina boldly stated that she's willing to return the phone to his choice of location. That really hurt the male barbie who must have thought he bought her soul.





It escalated when he kept calling her names and insulting her on the gram. Trying to build her brand and stay out of trouble, Nina ignored. Just recently, Bobrisky showed just how pained of the whole thing he is. In an audio now circulating the internet, he can be heard threatening the beautypreneur.





Bob who proudly revealed he was raised in Mushin stated that he will beat up Nina and even strip her if she she ever says anything about him.





Nina is yet to respond to the threat which can do serious harm but many social media users are ready to blame Bob if anything bad happens to Nina.