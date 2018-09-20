Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says he is not interested in becoming the vice-president of the country.Wike said this during an interview with reporters at government house, Port Harcourt on Thursday.There have been reports that Wike is plotting to emerge running mate to whoever emerges presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).But he debunked the reports, saying though some PDP presidential aspirants seeking his support offered him the position but he remains committed to the interest of the state.“There are aspirants who have promised me the position of the vice-president, but I said I will not seek the position; not even in the dream will I seek that position at this point,” he said.“I am a first-term governor and the national chairman of PDP is from my state and the south-south… these are mere allegations. People can carry rumours, but everything I will do, will be in the interest of Rivers state.“Nobody can use Rivers state as a tool; they did that in the past, but not anymore.”He also wondered why some presidential aspirants were opposed to choice of hosting the national convention in Port Harcourt.He said this is an indication that there were moles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the PDP.“I am shocked that a few presidential sspirants who never opposed Port Harcourt as a venue would begin the sponsorship of media attacks on the venue of the convention, which was not initiated by us,” he said.“When we say that there are moles among the presidential aspirants, this is one of the manifestations. A decision that is collectively taken, is being contested through clandestine sponsorship.“But if they want, the national convention can be held at Maiduguri, Yola, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kano or any other city. A presidential aspirant that would lose, would lose.“All the national delegates that will vote at the National Convention will emerge from the different local government areas of the country and from the statutory delegates list. None will be elected in Port Harcourt.“Therefore, it is uncharitable to attempt to create the impression that hosting it in Port Harcourt will influence the outcome.”