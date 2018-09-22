The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said he was moved to join the presidential race following President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to perform.





Saraki made the declaration in Bauchi on Friday while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party’s supporters in the state.





The lawmaker said he was contesting to rescue Nigerians from the current insecurity, economic and unemployment.





“I would have not contested but because of the well inform idea to salvage the country from the APC brouhaha, I have today declare for presidential seat and I am here in Bauchi to seek your support during the forthcoming presidential primary, ” Saraki said





He lamented that the APC under Buhari has failed to fulfil its campaign promises, assuring of speedy development if elected as President of Nigeria in 2019.





Saraki said he will dedicate his success at the primary election to Bauchi State PDP delegates if voted





The presidential hopeful declared that youths, women empowerment and economy rejuvenation will top federal government priority if elected to replace Buhari in 2019 election





“I assure Nigerians that the current unfortunate failure of the APC will be a thing of the past if elected as the next president,” claimed Saraki